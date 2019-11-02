Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

