Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $718.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

