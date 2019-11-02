Kathleen Flaherty Burke Sells 10,384 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $1,147,951.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,407.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

