KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 656.92 ($8.58).

KAZ Minerals stock traded up GBX 13.10 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 482.50 ($6.30). 3,089,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 525.18.

In other news, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,401.15). Also, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

