Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,597. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $603.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMT. Longbow Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.