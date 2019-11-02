Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.22 ($40.95).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.75 ($42.73). 70,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.70.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

