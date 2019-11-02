KeyCorp Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $100.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

ETN stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,011. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,914.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

