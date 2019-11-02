Kimberly J. Mcwaters Sells 5,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PAG opened at $50.69 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.