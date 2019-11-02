Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder Acquires 300,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

