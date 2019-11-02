Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,410,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 35,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

KMI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,938. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 184,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 196,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

