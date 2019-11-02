Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.98. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $33,453,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,521,668. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

