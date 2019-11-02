Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.79).

Shares of ETR:KCO traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Thursday, hitting €5.38 ($6.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.34 and a 200-day moving average of €5.29. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of €8.11 ($9.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $536.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

