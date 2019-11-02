Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $22.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE KOD traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 271,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

