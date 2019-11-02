Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.35 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,211,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

