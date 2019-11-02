Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,932 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

EIX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,075. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

