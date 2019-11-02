Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Express by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.