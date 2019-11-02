Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $281,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. 121,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,086. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.11.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

