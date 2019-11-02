Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $13.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,273.74. 1,669,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $874.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

