Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.95. 191,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,500. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

