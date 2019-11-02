Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,995 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 42,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,238 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 762,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,533,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $45.27. 2,746,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,006. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 187.72%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.