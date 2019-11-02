Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 33,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,221. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.26.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

