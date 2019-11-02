Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kyocera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

KYOCY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 11,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,474. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

