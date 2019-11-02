L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 101,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.79. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 353.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in L.B. Foster by 103.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L.B. Foster by 78.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. BidaskClub cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

