L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.74, approximately 251,588 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,394,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in L Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 297,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

