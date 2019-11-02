L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 39.50%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris updated its FY20 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

L3Harris stock traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $201.41. 2,306,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,009. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $12,079,700.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

