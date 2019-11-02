L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.89.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,009. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.