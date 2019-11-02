La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $495,432.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

