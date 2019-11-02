Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 455,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,919. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a current ratio of 62.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

