Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 54 by Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC set a CHF 50 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.38.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

