Lamden Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, Lamden has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $5,393.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

