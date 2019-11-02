Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.84 million.

LNTH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Lantheus has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $773.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $510,292.17. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,531 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

