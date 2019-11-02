Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Largo Resources Ltd (TSE:LGO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 1202526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $728.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource development and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The company primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, molybdenum, chromite, palladium, and platinum group metals.

