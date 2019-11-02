Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lear by 64.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. 332,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

