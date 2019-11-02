Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

NYSE NSC traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

