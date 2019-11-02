Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.41. 2,306,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.89.

In other news, Director Lewis Hay III acquired 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $615,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.