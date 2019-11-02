Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) CEO Karl G. Glassman Sells 11,210 Shares of Stock

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $581,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,501,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LEG opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 622,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

