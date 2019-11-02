Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.22 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

