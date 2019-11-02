Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 14% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $364.02 and last traded at $359.85, approximately 315,914 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 174,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.62.

The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lendingtree to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.33.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 108,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Lendingtree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 103,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

