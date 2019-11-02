Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $2,008,045.70 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LII stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.36. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.63 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.6% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 28,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

