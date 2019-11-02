Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given $47.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, FBN Securities started coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $29.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the third quarter worth about $3,333,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,487,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

