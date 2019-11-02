Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. New Street Research lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,991.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. 993,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,741. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

