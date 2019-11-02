Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stake Boosted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.90 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

