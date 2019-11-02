Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $106,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 643,774 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 2,596,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,106. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

