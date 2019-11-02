Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,151. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

