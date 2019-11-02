Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 17,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Diageo by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 215,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,304. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

