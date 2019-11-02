Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 812 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

KMI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,688,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,305,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,550. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

