Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at $4,904,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $451,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth $377,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.89.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $12,079,700.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

