Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier Purchases 1,052,631 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier purchased 1,052,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $24,799,986.36. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PHAT stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

