Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a market cap of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $489,196. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.