Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LMNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,993. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $340.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limoneira by 18.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $429,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Limoneira by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

